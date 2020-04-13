|
|
Tillie Markewicz
Tillie Markewicz passed away on April 7, 2020. She was 97 years old.
Born and raised in Chicago, IL, to parents John and Anna Wasz, Tillie lived in Long Beach, CA, and spent 65 years of her life in Chester, NJ, before moving to Hackettstown, NJ, in 2013. She was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Lawrence RC Church in Chester for many years.
Tillie worked as a Tax Preparer for H&R Block in Somerville, and served as the Secretary for the Board of Health in Chester during the 1970s. In her free time she loved to garden. Many summers were spent crabbing at her shore house in Seaside Park and Tillie could clean a crab better than anyone.
Tillie is predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Frank Markewicz, and is survived by her daughter Mary (Rick) Finn of Whitehouse Station, NJ, son Tom (Diane) Markewicz of Dandridge, TN, grandchildren Kellie (Jared) Dietz of Norwood, MA, Daniel Finn of Philadelphia, PA, Ryan Markewicz of Knoxville, TN, Korey Finn of New York, NY, and Derek Finn of Whitehouse Station, NJ.
Tillie will be laid to rest with her husband Frank at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester NJ. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tillie's memory can be made to .
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020