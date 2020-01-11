Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy "Teddy" McCarthy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy "Teddy" McCarthy Obituary
Timothy "Teddy" McCarthy

Timothy "Teddy" McCarthy, 85, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Jan. 15th at 10 am St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville. Entombment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit on Tues., Jan. 14th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Ted's memory to the by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -