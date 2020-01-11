|
Timothy "Teddy" McCarthy
Timothy "Teddy" McCarthy, 85, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., Jan. 15th at 10 am St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Avenue, Denville. Entombment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit on Tues., Jan. 14th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Ted's memory to the by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020