Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Parish
Church St.
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Tony Ramirez Obituary
Tony Ramirez

Tony Ramirez passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 24th. He shared 73 years of love and kindness with everyone he knew. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31st at 10 am at St. Cecelia's Parish, Church St., Rockaway. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. Visiting hours will be on Monday, December 30th from 3-7 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, Denville. For complete obituary and further details, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
