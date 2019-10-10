|
|
Tracey Lee Lobb
Jefferson Twp. - Tracey Lee Lobb passed away at her home in Lake Hopatcong on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with her family at her side. She was 56 years of age.
Tracey was born in Dover and was raised in Wharton. She recently moved to the Lake Hopatcong section of the Township.
Ms. Lobb was a loyal bartender for The Dart and Murrays Tavern, both in Dover.
She is survived by sister Kim Johnson and husband William of Lake Hopatcong and her brother Thomas Lobb and wife Cruz of Easton, PA.
Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019