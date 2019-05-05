|
|
Tracy Anne Alverson-Euler
Morristown - Tracy Anne Alverson-Euler died unexpectedly at Morristown Medical Center on Wednesday May 1st, 2019 in Morristown NJ at the age of 34. Tracy is survived by her mother, Janis Alverson of Morristown; husband, Philip Euler; children, Paige Wyatt and Wren; brother, Marc Alverson, sister-in-law, Mary Alverson and niece, Mara . She is preceded in death by father, David Alverson of Morristown, NJ; grandmother, Eunice Alverson of Redbank NJ and grandparents Stephen and Ruth Newtown of Toms River NJ.
Tracy was born on June 15th, 1984 in Morristown, NJ. She graduated from Montgomery Academy in 2003. She married Philip, her true love in 2008. In 2014 they moved into their dream home in Califon, NJ. Her children will remember her as a dedicated mother who tirelessly worked to make sure childhood was a magical experience they will fondly recall.
Tracy was accomplished writer and has published work in various anthologies as well as freelance writing about various topics such as Waldorf Education, Homesteading, Child Development and Natural Parenting. She was a quirky individual loved by all who crossed her path. Tracy loved reading, often devouring 10 books a week. She also enjoyed spending her time journaling, snail mail, animal rescue, gardening and crafting beautiful terrariums. She was an active and dedicated member of the Homeschooling community and organized events and cooperatives for other homeschooling parents.
We are asking friends to write and submit their fond memories of Tracy and a photo with her or of Tracy alone to [email protected] Digital copies will be shared with all and a physical copy will be created for her children to remember her by.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Common Sense for Animals at http://www.csa-adoptions.org/ or the Homeschool Legal Defense Association at https://hslda.org. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Tuesday at 10:30AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Monday from 4-8PM.
Published in Daily Record on May 5, 2019