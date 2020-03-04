|
Tracy E. Tobin
Long Valley - Tracy E. Tobin, 80, died February 19, 2020, with his family at his side in his Long Valley NJ home.
Tracy was born in June of 1939 in Queens NY to Edward and Lillian Tobin.
He moved from Long Island NY to Long Valley in 1974. In his time as a resident he served 4 terms as Mayor and 8 terms as Vice-Mayor. He also served as Police Commissioner and Township Committeeman.
Tracy is preceded in death by his son Edward Tobin and survived by his wife, Dorothy Tobin, daughters Theresa Tobin, Sharon Vail and Kathryn Tobin, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Tobin.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Parish on 225 West Mill Road in Long Valley, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to offset funeral expenses.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020