Tracy Lynn Tovo
Tracy Lynn Tovo passed peacefully at home on Saturday, August 8th surrounded by her family and the love of so many in prayer. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12th at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church, 15 Myers Ave, Denville. Interment to follow at St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Rockaway. Friends and relatives may visit on Tuesday, August 11th from 3-7 pm at the Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave, Denville. If you plan to attend, we kindly ask that you wear a mask and be mindful of your time so others may have the same opportunity to pay their respects. Donations in her memory may be made to the good work of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network by way of www.inmemof.org
Please share your memories here. Her family will cherish them forever.
Tracy Lynn was born on a beautiful spring day in April of 1967. She graduated Morris Knolls High School in 1985. Soon after she married Shawn Grady and started a family. Her sons Ryan and Connor have always been her two greatest blessings! The sun rose and set on the boys and she loved every moment with them. As great as life was, heartache struck when Shawn passed in 2003, leaving Tracy to raise her two young sons. God had a plan. Tracy was introduced to Robert Tovo in 2005 and the rest was history. He was smitten and fell head over heels for Tracy, Ryan and Connor. On November 7, 2008, Bob and Tracy were married and what a beautiful life they have shared. They worked hard to give the kids a good life and instilled in them the values Tracy and Bob held so dear...family, faith, being devout NY Yankee fans and the good old, "you play, you pay" rule. A most important lesson on many occasions.
Tracy truly was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her home exuded love and she relished in hosting Christmas Eve, dinners and decorating for each and every day. She had an eye for design and did everything beautifully. She worked at the Mountain Lakes YMCA and helped others achieve their health goals. Tracy played competitive softball for many years and the case has been argued that she may or may not have been the best athlete in the Tovo household.
Above everything- her family and friends and Ranger were tops! Although we are broken hearted, we take comfort in knowing she is at peace and watching over with love and pride.
She leaves a lifetime of beautiful memories to her adoring husband Robert Tovo; her beloved sons Ryan and Connor (Patrycja Mioduszewski); her devoted mother Lynn Lopez; her sister Lori Bass (Dannie); beautiful nieces Dyllan, Marlie and Kennedy; Sister Cindy Lopez; her loyal pup Ranger; and so many more dear relatives and friends. Her first husband Shawn Grady and her Dad Nelson Lopez passed previously.
Tracy, we are blessed to have had you touch our lives. Please continue to guide us and bless us from Heaven.