Services
Prout Funeral Home
370 Bloomfield Avenue
Verona, NJ 07044
(973) 239-2060
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prout Funeral Home
370 Bloomfield Avenue
Verona, NJ 07044
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church
Oak Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valena Stoner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valena M. Stoner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valena M. Stoner Obituary
Valena M. Stoner

Mt. Arlington - Mrs. Valena "Val" (née Elmore) Stoner died peacefully on November 22, 2019 in Mt. Arlington, NJ, just shy of her 100th birthday.

Visiting in the Prout Funeral Home, (www.proutfuneralhome.com), 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona will be on Tuesday, December 3 from 4 to 7 pm. Services will be held in the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, Oak Ridge, NJ on Wednesday, December 4 at 11 am, followed by burial in the Church cemetery.

Born and raised in Cedar Rapids, IA, Val lived on Lake Swannanoa in Oak Ridge and Fox Hills in Rockaway before moving to Mt. Arlington in 2017. She also greatly enjoyed time with family at former homes in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada and Singer Island, Florida.

A loving homemaker, she was active in her community serving as past President of the Union Township Junior Woman's Club. She was also very active in the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, serving on Session, as an Elder and organizing and assisting with the rummage sales, which was a yearlong undertaking. She served as Vice Moderator of the Palisades Presbytery and attended the General Assembly twice.

Val had an adventurous spirit as she traveled the world with her late husband, Roy, and enthusiastically skied and played tennis well into her 80's.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Marvin Leroy "Roy" Stoner, her parents, Burl Buford Elmore and Cora Mae (née Cook) Elmore and her siblings, Elaine Nelson and Bill Elmore.

Val is survived by her loving children: Maureen (Jack) Wiswall, Skip (Linda) Stoner and Doug (Barb) Stoner, cherished grandchildren: Courtney, Matthew, Kyle, Kristin, Kara, Todd, Kimberly, Brett, Ryan and Kate: adoring great-grandchildren, Perry, Alexis, Fatima, Abbas, Sadiq, Zainab, Zephyr, Parker, Willem, Riley, Jaxon, Cason, Aiden, Brianna, William, Cody, Anna, Ben, Isabella, Sam, Jake, Abbey and Danny; and really awesome great-great-grandchildren, Kadija, Amina and Anakin.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church (Memorial Fund), P.O. Box 302, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prout Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -