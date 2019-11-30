|
|
Valena M. Stoner
Mt. Arlington - Mrs. Valena "Val" (née Elmore) Stoner died peacefully on November 22, 2019 in Mt. Arlington, NJ, just shy of her 100th birthday.
Visiting in the Prout Funeral Home, (www.proutfuneralhome.com), 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona will be on Tuesday, December 3 from 4 to 7 pm. Services will be held in the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, Oak Ridge, NJ on Wednesday, December 4 at 11 am, followed by burial in the Church cemetery.
Born and raised in Cedar Rapids, IA, Val lived on Lake Swannanoa in Oak Ridge and Fox Hills in Rockaway before moving to Mt. Arlington in 2017. She also greatly enjoyed time with family at former homes in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada and Singer Island, Florida.
A loving homemaker, she was active in her community serving as past President of the Union Township Junior Woman's Club. She was also very active in the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church, serving on Session, as an Elder and organizing and assisting with the rummage sales, which was a yearlong undertaking. She served as Vice Moderator of the Palisades Presbytery and attended the General Assembly twice.
Val had an adventurous spirit as she traveled the world with her late husband, Roy, and enthusiastically skied and played tennis well into her 80's.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Marvin Leroy "Roy" Stoner, her parents, Burl Buford Elmore and Cora Mae (née Cook) Elmore and her siblings, Elaine Nelson and Bill Elmore.
Val is survived by her loving children: Maureen (Jack) Wiswall, Skip (Linda) Stoner and Doug (Barb) Stoner, cherished grandchildren: Courtney, Matthew, Kyle, Kristin, Kara, Todd, Kimberly, Brett, Ryan and Kate: adoring great-grandchildren, Perry, Alexis, Fatima, Abbas, Sadiq, Zainab, Zephyr, Parker, Willem, Riley, Jaxon, Cason, Aiden, Brianna, William, Cody, Anna, Ben, Isabella, Sam, Jake, Abbey and Danny; and really awesome great-great-grandchildren, Kadija, Amina and Anakin.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oak Ridge Presbyterian Church (Memorial Fund), P.O. Box 302, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019