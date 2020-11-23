1/1
Valerie Anne (Pisar) Hiler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Anne Hiler (Pisar)

Denville - Valerie Anne Hiler (Pisar), of Denville, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Robert Hiler, Sr. earlier this year. Surviving are her devoted children, Shauna (Michael) Stanley, Robert, Jr. (Laura), Norman (Laurie), Paul (the late Karen) and Alison (Michael) Rice; cherished grandchildren, Michael, Russell, Ryan, Cassandra, Sean, Nicole, Erik, Kira and Edan; adored great grandsons, Brandon, Joshua, Carson and Alexander; and former son-in-law, Russell Bakke, Sr.

Walk-through visitation on Tue., Nov. 24th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton, NJ. A service will be held in the funeral home on Wed., Nov. 25th at 11:00 am followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton. To view the complete obituary and share a condolence with the family, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Boonton Rotary, PO Box 2, Boonton, NJ 07005, would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Codey & Mackey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved