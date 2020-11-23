Valerie Anne Hiler (Pisar)
Denville - Valerie Anne Hiler (Pisar), of Denville, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years, Robert Hiler, Sr. earlier this year. Surviving are her devoted children, Shauna (Michael) Stanley, Robert, Jr. (Laura), Norman (Laurie), Paul (the late Karen) and Alison (Michael) Rice; cherished grandchildren, Michael, Russell, Ryan, Cassandra, Sean, Nicole, Erik, Kira and Edan; adored great grandsons, Brandon, Joshua, Carson and Alexander; and former son-in-law, Russell Bakke, Sr.
Walk-through visitation on Tue., Nov. 24th from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton, NJ. A service will be held in the funeral home on Wed., Nov. 25th at 11:00 am followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton. To view the complete obituary and share a condolence with the family, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Boonton Rotary, PO Box 2, Boonton, NJ 07005, would be appreciated.