|
|
Valona "Lonnie" McKown
Mountain Lakes - Valona "Lonnie" McKown, formerly Lonnie Burr, of Chatham Township and Mountain Lakes, passed away of natural causes at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, FL on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the age of 86. Lonnie raised her family in Mountain Lakes and was an avid tennis player at the Mountain Lakes Club and area leagues. She worked for many years as Secretary at Briarcliff Middle School and her dog, Shag, was a celebrity around town. Lonnie is remembered by many Lakers as "one of the fun Mom's in town." Also, a resident of Chatham Township for many years, she was an avid athlete, playing competitive tennis, paddle tennis and golf at Canoe Brook Country Club, NJ and the Noe Pond Club, NJ. Lonnie spent many happy "snowbird" years visiting Siesta Key, South Florida. Lonnie retired to the warm sunshine and was a long-term resident of Stoneybrook in Sarasota, FL, where she enjoyed playing golf and bridge with friends. She was, then, an active community resident at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton and was a passionate volunteer with The Chapel Committee, Bridge Club and the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, as well as, a devoted parishioner of the Orange Grove Free Methodist Church. Lonnie, born on July 25, 1933, grew up in the greater St. Louis, MO area and attended Central University, for one year, before moving to the East Coast. She is survived by her loving family whom she was very proud of: son Steven Burr and his wife Christy, of Dallas, TX, son Jeffry Burr and his husband Neil Blair, of Costa Rica, stepdaughter Glenn Anne Fritts, of Atlanta, GA and stepson Steve McKown and his wife Judy, of Brevard, NC, as well as 9 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Lonnie will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched throughout her vibrant life. Due to current health quarantine restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Bradenton, FL. She will be interned at the Fairmont Cemetery in Chatham, NJ. Memorial donations are gratefully appreciated to your local Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.
Published in Daily Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020