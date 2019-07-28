|
|
Vera H. Burton, 93, of Rockaway, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wed., July 24, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed., July 31st at 10 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 15 Myers Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery, Netcong. Public Visitation will be held on Tues., July 30th from 3 - 7 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019