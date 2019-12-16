|
Vera S. Leva
Boonton - Vera S. Leva, 89, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her family home in Boonton, NJ, surrounded by her loving children.
Born in Morristown, NJ to Enrico and Elvira Ondani, Vera was a lifelong resident of Boonton. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for the family business, Joseph R. Leva Landscaping of Boonton.
Along with her husband, the late Joseph, Vera belonged to just about every organization in town! Including, but not limited to the Boonton - Senior Club, Unico, Knights of Columbus, #242 and the Elks.
Surviving to keep her spirit alive are her devoted children and their spouses, JoAnn and Robert Fasolo, Mary Clare and Robert Bentley, Joseph H. and Katy Leva, and Christina and Michael Strina, cherished grandchildren, Kimberly, Derek, Anthony, Gina, Madelyn, Nicholas, Julia, Matthew and Joseph, and cherished great granddaughter, Ava.
In addition to her beloved husband, Joseph, she was predeceased by her stepmother, Yolanda Ondani, brother, Julio Ondani and sister, Patricia Roenbeck.
Join the family as they celebrate Vera's life with a visitation at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ on Wednesday, December 18th from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church, 10 N. Pocono Road, Mountain Lakes, NJ on Thursday, December 19th at 10:00 am followed by the interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Boonton, NJ. Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad would be appreciated.
