Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Vernon Alatary Obituary
Vernon Alatary

Dover - Vernon Alatary passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice, Dover NJ, after a short illness. Vernon had just celebrated his 93rd birthday at his residence at The Oaks at Denville.

Vernon was born in Jersey City NJ to Amelia (Atkinson) and Demetrius Alatary and was a lifelong resident of New Jersey.

In 1944 he married Rose Waselewicz. They lived for 20 years in Cranford NJ before moving to Kinnelon NJ where he resided for 47 years.

Vernon graduated from Metuchen NJ High School and joined the US Army in 1945. After being discharged from the army, he became a shift engineer at the Bayway refinery in Linden, NJ for approximately 10 years.

He went on to a career selling industrial equipment and supplies throughout Northern New Jersey. He eventually retired in 1982 from The Abrasive Machine and Supply Company.

Vernon joined the Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks where he worked tirelessly in support of the Elks mission. Through his active tenure with the Elks he held various offices and committee chairmanships. In addition to being named Officer and Elk of the year, Vernon served twice as Exalted Ruler. As a member in good standing for over 40 years, Vernon was conferred the title of Lifetime Member of the Elks.

Vernon was predeceased by Rose, his wife of 53 years, and his older brother Atkinson (Daniel). He was also predeceased by his devoted companion Lois Fraebel of Colts Neck.

Vernon is survived by loving children Susan and Bruce, both of Denville and one grandson, David, living in California.

Visitation will be held in the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Avenue, Boonton, NJ (www.codeymackeyfh.com) on Monday, April 8th from 2-4 pm followed by services at 4:00 pm including US Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Compassion Hospice Foundation, Elks National Foundation or to your local animal rescue.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2019
