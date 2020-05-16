|
|
Veronica M. Kelly
September 18, 1940 - May 14, 2020
Veronica "Ronnie" Mary Kelly died at her home May 14, 2020 with her loving family by her side after a valiant fight with cancer. To everyone who knew and loved her, Mom was family. Mom was the pure definition of a loving mother; she was smart, funny, kind and above all else a fighter. Family meant everything to her and we are better people having been raised by this extraordinary woman. Mom we promise to continue on in your absence and make you proud of the individuals you have raised.
Ronnie was born to Effie and Francis Norvis on September 18, 1940 in Morristown, NJ. She spent her childhood in Boonton, NJ amongst her six loyal siblings:
Margie (Bob )Morse, Fran (Ed) Mackin, Freda (Joe) Smitka, Claire (Ed) Dunn, Frank ( Barbara) Norvis, John (Kathy) Norvis. Mom attended Boonton High School graduating class of 1957. In 1968, she relocated to Morris Plains, NJ to raise her beautiful family.
Ronnie was the proud mother of four children. She often stated they were her proudest accomplishment. However, Mom accomplished so much more. She attended the County College of Morris. She spent her career as an administrative assistant to multiple organizations. She retired from Viacom after 25 years of service. She ended her career as the Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Grants at CCM in 2010.
Ronnie was a life long member of the Catholic church fulfilling many roles. She served as a Eucharist Minister at St. Virgil's Church in Morris Plains for many years. Following her career she loved spending her time volunteering and supporting the Morris Plains Community. She was a true historian and the President of the Morris Plains Museum.
Mom is survived by her long time companion and adoring fiancé, George A Semonite. His children: Susan (Kevin), Sally, Theresa, Bill and their children. They were an unforgettable pair whose relationship spanned 40 years. To our step-father thank you for bringing so much joy into Mom's life and always making her feel beautiful.
Mom believed her greatest accomplishment were her four children. Mom taught us that individuality was the spice of life, each of us made the world a better place and we were all important and loved. We didn't disappoint; what a mixed bag of treats she raised! She leaves a legacy of strong and loving individuals: Vickie Walsh, best friend and number one care taker. Meg (David) Errickson, kind hearted and spiritual companion. Adrienne (Jeffrey) Miller, west coast girl and comedic relief. William "Will" J. Kelly, III (Jennifer), her beautiful Golden Boy.
Mom was overjoyed to watch her children become parents. She anxiously awaited the arrival of each and everyone of her grandchildren. She was young at heart and had a unique and loving relationship with each of them. She was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren who could do no wrong: Kyle (Lauren) and Richard (Katie) Hendrickson, Victoria Walsh, Rebecca and Luke Errickson, Caroline, Liam and Jackson Kelly, Avery and Mallory Miller.
To each of her nieces, nephews and God children you were all her favorites. She loved you all dearly and would want you to celebrate life taking comfort in the beautiful memories she provided.
Mom is excited to be reunited with her Lord, family and friends in Heaven. After a brief stop in Hawaii she will peacefully be reunited with her parents, sister, brother-in-laws and her loving son-in-laws Christopher Walsh (2018) and James Hendrickson (2019).
Special thanks to Dr Abassi, Dr Gellerstein and staff for their relentless pursuit to provide care.
Thank you to care taker, Jestina, our Jamaican Queen who cared for Mom as family until the end . To honor Mom please wear something turquoise, bask in the sunshine and tell your family they are loved. Donations can be made in her memory to St. Virgil's Church or the Morris Plains Museum Association.
Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date TBD. Rest peacefully Mom until we meet again.
Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020