Vicki Sue (Schall) Hoffman
formerly of Hackettstown - Vicki Sue (Schall) Hoffman, a devoted wife, mother, Nana, and friend passed into eternal life on August 8, 2019, at the age of 64.
She was born May 2, 1955 in Camden, NJ. She was raised in Long Valley, NJ, lived most of her life in Hackettstown, NJ, and currently resided in Florida. She was an active member of the United Methodist church in Hackettstown, NJ.
She is survived by her husband Bruce Hoffman of 44 years. Her Daughter and son in law, Steffani (Hoffman) and Travis Corchado, her 2 sons and Daughter in laws, Bruce Jr. and Heather Hoffman, and Andrew and Elisa (Black) Hoffman. Her grandchildren, Isaac, Jacob, Dakota, Aiden, Destiny, McKenzie, Isabella, and Sarah.
Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Hackettstown on September 7, 2019 at 10 AM.
In Lieu of flowers we appreciate your donations go to the Lords Pantry at Trinity.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 26, 2019