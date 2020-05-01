|
Victor Vincent D'Ottavio
Pelham, AL - Victor Vincent D'Ottavio, 62, passed away on April 21, 2020 due to complications of a previous accident. He was born in Roxbury NJ on December 15, 1957 and grew up in the Roxbury area attending Morris Catholic High School where he exceled in football, graduating in 1976. He would attend Kutztown State College from 1976-79 where he Quarterbacked the Golden Bear football team his final two seasons and was elected a co-captain as a senior.
After Kutztown, Vic managed the Conditioning Club in Allentown PA and Golds Gym in Bethlehem PA. He was in control of day to day gym operations and over saw personal training of clients. A student of diet and exercise, he took up the sport of bodybuilding. As a competitive bodybuilder Vic took 3rd place in the Mr. Lehigh Valley competition in 1989 and won the Mr. Lehigh Valley Open and Master's 40 and over division in 1999.
From 1990 until the mid 2000s Vic worked as a store manager for the A Plus mini mart and Wendy's International. Changing career paths briefly he worked construction in the Allentown area prior to moving to Alabama in 2011 to return to the food industry. Vic worked as a store manager for Chick-fil-A, Little Caesars, and finally Panera Bread of Tuscaloosa where he would add the Crimson Tide to his favorite teams including his beloved Yankees and Giants. Vic had a great love of music especially Elvis and The Beatles. He enjoyed fishing and was an automotive enthusiast. Vic was a loyal friend, dedicated family man, and a loving Father.
He was predeceased by infant sister Lona, Mother Yolanda A (Tardive) D'Ottavio, Father John L D'Ottavio, and brother Phillip D'Ottavio. He is survived by a son, Jonathan D'Ottavio of Bethlehem PA. Also survived by brothers John (Skeets) D'Ottavio, Nick D'Ottavio and wife Cindy of Hackettstown NJ, Bill D'Ottavio of Pelham AL, sister Donna Scarnulis of Saylorsburg PA, as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Due to the current state of affairs, services and a celebration of life will occur at a later date.
Locally, arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264
Published in Daily Record from May 1 to May 2, 2020