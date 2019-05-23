|
|
Vince Butler
Morristown - On May 11, 2019, Vince Butler (83 years old), son of the late Carrie and Joseph Butler, passed peacefully at his home in Morristown, New Jersey. Vince was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and then grew up in Paterson, NJ and then lived in Manhattan, NY before moving to Morristown. Vince was the revered, long time, and beloved Art Teacher at Morristown High School ("MHS"). He headed the Art Department at MHS from 1960's - 1980's. All students, especially his art students, loved Vince, who was the King of the famous MHS Art House. His salons at his legendary apartment on Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown introduced a generation of students to classical music and the opera. As the long time faculty advisor to the MHS yearbook, The Cobbonian, Vince connected with each high school class year after year. Vince was visionary and always ahead of his time. He traveled the world, and was an early visitor to China and Cuba as they opened their borders 30 years ago.
Vince received his undergraduate degree from Montclair State Teachers College, NJ, and received his Master's Degree from Columbia University, NY.
Vince loved life! Vince loved people! Vince loved Morristown! Everyone loved Vince and his big smile and zest for life! All Morristown residents knew Vince, as he walked all over Morristown. Vince left his mark in this world, and all of us will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Donations in Vince's memory can be made to the Morris Educational Foundation, c/o Morristown High School, 50 Early Street, Morristown, New Jersey 07960.
Published in Daily Record on May 23, 2019