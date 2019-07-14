Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morristown Club
27 Elm Street
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Butler Obituary
Vincent Butler

Morristown - On May 11, 2019, Vince Butler (83 years old), son of the late Carrie and Joseph Butler, passed peacefully at his home in Morristown, New Jersey. Vince was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and then grew up in Paterson, NJ and then lived in Manhattan, NY before moving to Morristown.

Vince was the revered, long time, and beloved Art Teacher at Morristown High School ("MHS"). He headed the Art Department at MHS from 1960's - 1980's. All students, especially his art students, loved Vince, who was the King of the famous MHS Art House. His salons at his legendary apartment on Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown introduced a generation of students to classical music and the opera. As the longtime faculty advisor to the MHS yearbook, The Cobbonian, Vince connected with each high school class year after year. Vince was visionary and always ahead of his time. He traveled the world and was an early visitor to China and Cuba as they opened their borders 30 years ago.

Vince received his undergraduate degree from Montclair State Teachers College, NJ, and received his Master's Degree from Columbia University, NY.

Vince loved life! Vince loved people! Vince loved Morristown! Everyone loved Vince and his big smile and zest for life! All Morristown residents knew Vince, as he walked all over Morristown. Vince left his mark in this world, and all of us will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Morristown Club (27 Elm Street, Morristown) on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All are welcome; RSVP can be made to [email protected]

Donations in Vince's memory can be made to the Morris Educational Foundation, c/o Morristown High School, 50 Early Street, Morristown, New Jersey 07960.
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now