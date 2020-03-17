Services
Vincent Minner Obituary
Vincent Minner

Pompton Plains - Vincent Minner, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Marie Minner.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Eleanor (nee-Gosztyla) and his dear son, Martin 'Marty'.

Arrangements are under the direction of Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany, N.J., 973-887-3235, or www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Please check the website for dates and times of the viewing and the service.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
