Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Oliveri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Oliveri

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent Oliveri Obituary
Vincent Oliveri

Mt. Arlington - Vincent J. Oliveri passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Friends and relatives may visit on Thursday, February 21st from 3:30- 8 pm. A Funeral Service will begin at 6:30 that evening. Private burial will take place at the Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, New York. Donations in his name may be made to the good work of St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital. Please go to www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.