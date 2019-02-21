|
Vincent Oliveri
Mt. Arlington - Vincent J. Oliveri passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Friends and relatives may visit on Thursday, February 21st from 3:30- 8 pm. A Funeral Service will begin at 6:30 that evening. Private burial will take place at the Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, New York. Donations in his name may be made to the good work of St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital. Please go to www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 21, 2019