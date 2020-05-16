Services
Vincent R. "Vince" Borelli

Vincent R. "Vince" Borelli Obituary
Vincent "Vince" R. Borelli

Morristown - Vincent "Vince" R. Borelli, 56, of Morristown, NJ, passed away on May 12, 2020.

Vince was born in Brooklyn to Victoria and Vincent J. Borelli. He graduated from Morristown High in 1974. Vince started out as the owner & operator of Borelli Paving and ended his career in real estate development.

Vince was a devoted father and husband. He also loved his cars, sports, and just a little bit of gambling. He had a wonderful collection of friends, many since high school or prior, as well as many in the more recent years - all of which he treasured.

Vince is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl ("Pear"); and his devoted sons, Vinnie Borelli & Brian Wells; his sisters, Linda Manno, and Vickie Lanterman; and his brother, Robert. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Vinnie Manno and Donald Lanterman; his sister-in-law, Ann; as well as many nieces and nephews; and two grandnieces. Vince is preceded in death by his parents, Vince and Vickie; and his brother, Joe.

Intentions for Vince will be mentioned at this weekend's Masses. A Memorial service for Vince will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to: Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 91 Maple Avenue, Morristown NJ 07960, Attn: Msgr. John E. Hart. These funds will be set aside to assist our community members in need.

Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020
