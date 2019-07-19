Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr Church
Madison, NJ
Vincenzo LaSala Obituary
Vincenzo LaSala

Madison - Vincenzo LaSala, 91, a longtime Madison resident, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 9AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Vincenzo's life on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-9PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on July 19, 2019
