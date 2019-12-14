|
|
Viola Biron
Viola Biron passed peacefully on December 12, 2019. She shared 81 years with her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19th from 12 noon to 2 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. In lieu of flowers we kindly ask that you bring a small unwrapped toy. These gifts will be delivered to children this holiday season. If you unable to be here with us, we ask that you simply spread more love. To read complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019