Viola R. Karl
Hopatcong - Viola R. Karl, 87, formerly of Hopatcong, passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at House of the Good Shepherd in Hackettstown, NJ.
Born on April 24, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ to the late George and Helen (Goodhart) Rurade, Viola resided in Hopatcong from 1956 until 2010 when she moved to the Budd Lake section of Mt. Olive Township. After raising her four children, Viola worked part-time at Nan Pratt's Country Store in Hopatcong and Stull Engraving in Roxbury. Viola was a longtime member of the Hopatcong Fire Department #3 Women's' Auxiliary and a faithful member of St. Jude's RC Church in Hopatcong. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Viola was predeceased by her husband, Charles Karl and daughter Mary Anne Butler, both in 2012.
Survivors include three children, Ron Karl (Lisa), Janet Gilmore (Chris) and Diane Karl, nine grandchildren, Dane Karl, Lindsay and Chelsea Butler, Amanda, Courtney, Christopher and Thomas Gilmore and Brittany and Travis Sisco and six great grandchildren.
Viola's Life Celebration will include Visiting on Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday November 13, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Jude RC Church in Hopatcong. Cremation will be private. For memorial donations, please consider at . For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019