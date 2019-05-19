|
Virginia Brennan
Dover - Virginia Ebner Brennan passed away on April 27, 2019. She was 92. She leaves her son Gary and wife Dee, also, daughter Kathie and husband John. She also leaves her sister Mary Ebner Jenkins, and her niece and nephews.
Especially close to her heart are her grandchildren, Rob (deceased), and sister Haily and Jeremy and sister Kelsey, who will greatly miss her.
Virginia was born and raised in Mine Hill. After marriage to her high school sweetheart, Leo Brennan, she moved to Dover where she was a mother and a homemaker. She was also very active in local, county and state politics for some 50 years.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 9, at noon at The First Memorial Presbyterian Church, 51 West Blackwell Street, Dover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church where Virginia became a member in 1958.
Published in Daily Record on May 19, 2019