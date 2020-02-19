|
|
Virginia (Jean) C. Stanton
Virginia (Jean) C. Stanton, 87, passed away at home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jean was born in Brooklyn, NY to her loving parents, John and Virginia Cook, and was a resident of Rockaway Twp. since 1968. Jean married her loving husband Joe in 1953 and was married for nearly 60 years until his passing in 2013. Jean worked as an Executive Assistant at AT&T, Basking Ridge until retiring just 12 years ago. Jean lived life to the fullest with summer vacations to the Jersey Shore, yearly trips to Europe with her family, a busy social calendar, and even a couple of tattoos after turning 80. Jean loved to knit and crochet, was an avid baker, and gardener and was the most generous and silly (great) grandma we could ask for. Jean is survived by her children Ginny (and Richard) Read of MA, Barbara (and William) Ross of TN, Joseph (and Patricia) Stanton of Frelinghuysen, Mary Noon of Rockway; her grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Brianne, Jesse, Jared, Stephanie and Jake; her great grandchildren Andrew, Logan, Emerson, Taylor and a new great grandson due in May; and her faithful dog Mickie. Jean is predeceased by her husband Joseph F. Stanton, her brother Edward Cook, her son Edward Stanton, and her grandson Alex Stanton. Jean will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, from 1:00PM- 2:30PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the (www.donate3.cancer.org) and Eleventh Hour Rescue
(www.ehrdogs.org).
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020