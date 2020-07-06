1/
Virginia F. Elliott
Virginia F. Elliott

Rockaway - Virginia Frances Elliott, 92, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Regency Grande Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dover. Born in Dover she was raised in Rockaway Borough and graduated from Rockaway High School.

Virginia was a homemaker and spent countless hours sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She was a fan of both the Giants and the Jets. She had a great love for animals.

Virginia later worked for The Mennen Co., Ziyad Corporation and "Classics" women clothing store, both in Denville and lastly, eight years with the firm of McConnell and Norton in Stanhope.

Predeceased by her husband, James Elliott; sister, Doris Davenport; son-in-law, Douglas Medaugh; and grandson- in-law Sean Brandstetter. She is survived by three daughters: Sandra Medaugh, Debra Norris (Richard) and Pamela Squire (Robert); cherished grandchildren: Carrie Anne and Adam Medaugh (Trish), Jessica Brandstetter, Amanda Fink, Rikki Leigh Norris and Robert III & Kevin Squire; and her great-grandchildren: James and Raedyn Kirchner, and Dylan and Gavin Fink.

Virginia's family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff at Regency Grande for the excellent care given to our Mom this past month.

A memorial gathering will be held at Whitham- Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00pm -6:30PM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate your time to the elderly, make that phone call, take someone to lunch, let them know they are not forgotten and let them know they are loved. Condolences and complete obituary at: RockawayFuneral.com




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
