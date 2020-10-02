Virginia M. Cousins
Byram Twp. - Virginia Maria Cousins died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at home. She was 83. Born in Kingston, NY, she was raised in Jersey City. She lived in Rockaway for 50 years before moving to Byram six years ago.
Mrs. Cousins worked as a secretary for Colgate, then as a switchboard operator for NJ Bell Telephone before becoming a loving homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church for over 40 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, William in 2014. She is survived by two sons, William Cousins of Wake Forest, NC and Scott Cousins (fiancee Robin Barnes) of Lady Smith, VA; her daughter, Janine O'Reilly and husband Thomas of Byram; and eight grandchildren: William, Keara, Brenna, Tabytha, Scott, Emma, Aidan and Sarah.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 6 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway; masks required, please be courteous of others waiting to pay respects as building capacity is limited due to State regulations.
Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, October 7 at 9:15AM from the funeral home to a funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St., Rockaway; masks required, church capacity limited due to State regulations. Interment following at St. Cecilia Cemetery.
