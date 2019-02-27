|
Virginia M. Dickerson
- - Virginia M. Dickerson, 83, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 after a long illness at Merry Heart N.H. Succasunna. She is formerly from Dover, where she resided most of her life, before moving to Succasunna in 2016. Virginia was a Technician at the Test Center for the U.S.G.A. in Far Hills, until retiring in 1990.
Virginia was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Dover. She also worked as a teacher's aide for the Dover Public School System for over 10 years and she was an Avon lady for 35 years.
She is survived by her two children Lynn Dickerson of Mine Hill and Scott T. Dickerson of Warren Twp.; her three grandchildren Stephen, Connor and Logan, One great-grandchild Harley. Virginia is predeceased by her husband Eugene in 2002, her daughter Carole in 2014 and a son Steven in 1962.
Visitation Thursday, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM February 28, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph, (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Mass Friday, 10:00 AM March 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Dover.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers donations in her honor may be made to: @ michaeljfox.org
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019