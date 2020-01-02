|
Wade Richardson
Boonton - With deepest sorrow we announce that Wade Richardson, age 11, our most beloved daughter, granddaughter, family member and friend, tragically passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home in Boonton.
It is impossible to sum up all that Wade was and meant to her family and friends. Wade was a vibrant, caring and ambitious girl, loved by all who knew her & friendly and loving to everyone.
Wade was born in Morristown on September 25, 2008 and has been singing, dancing and acting ever since! She absolutely loved theater and would often write her own plays for her friends at school. Wade excelled in school and loved learning, reading and writing. She preferred classes that both challenged and intrigued her.
Wade was a devoted family member & friend that had a completely unselfish personality. She would do anything to help others in need and she took an active interest in world humanitarian issues. Wade was also an animal lover and had an especially strong, loving bond with her three dogs, Duck, Goose & Peter. She loved spending summer vacations with her family at the beach and swimming in the ocean for hours on end.
We will forever hold the beautiful memories, togetherness & love we shared with Wade this Christmas close to our hearts.
Wade is survived by her father, Luke Richardson of Madison; her mother, Shay Mooney of Boonton; paternal grandparents, Robert & Marilyn Richardson of Madison; maternal grandparents, Kim & Jack Mooney of Whiting; her aunt and uncle, Eliza and John Cavey; her aunt and uncle, Megan & Michael Mardo; her four cousins who she adored, Tanner, Elliot & Calvin Cavey and Grayson Mardo; and countless friends.
All who knew and loved Wade are kindly invited to attend a visitation held from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, January 3, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. Wade will be lovingly remembered at a Liturgy of Christian Burial held at 1:00PM on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at St. Vincent Martyr Church. Madison. Following the funeral service she will be laid to rest at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison.
Charitable contributions may be made in Wade's memory to Harm Reduction Coalition at www.harmreduction.org.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020