Walter Detlef Alefeld
Walter Detlef Alefeld

Walter Detlef Alefeld, beloved husband, father, and soon-to-be grandfather, passed away on October 29, 2020.

Born in Siegburg Germany, Walter lived more than 50 years in Morris County after immigrating to the U.S. as a young boy. The majority of this time was spent in Denville where he built a loving home with his wife, Patricia, and their two sons, Eric and Sean.

Walter served as a translator in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After receiving an honorable discharge, he worked with the Bricklayers Local 4 for over 20 years and for the Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother at St. Francis Residential Community.

In retirement, Walter relocated with his wife to southern California, where he was a dedicated volunteer for the Veterans Affairs Greater LA Healthcare System, being honored as the Volunteer of the Year. He also belonged to the American Legion Hollywood Post 43 and was a member of Proudly We Stand, a LA Veterans group committed to serving Veterans in need.

Walter will forever be remembered as the embodiment of kindness, empathy, and humanity. His charm, good nature, and genuine interest in people made it easy for him to make friends everywhere he went, including out of strangers he would encounter on his daily walks. Walter's charity and affection was felt by his global network of family and friends who he regularly called on. Whether he called in times of need or just to say hello, a phone call from Walter was guaranteed to make anyone on the receiving end feel loved and cared for.

Walter was the devoted husband to Patricia McConnell Alefeld, loving father to Eric Alefeld, and his wife Illona Alefeld, and Sean Alefeld. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Selma Alefeld, his brother Joseph Alefeld, and his sister Franziska Alefeld.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the LaMonica Memorial Home, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Avenue in Livingston, NJ. The Mass of Christian burial will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:30 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church in Mountain Lakes followed by the interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions to the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare system at volunteer.VA.gov




Published in Daily Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaMonica Memorial Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
9739925581
