Walter H. Franz
Denville - Walter H. Franz, 79, of Denville, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Parkinson's on Fri., Feb. 8, 2019. A Funeral Service will take place on Thurs., Feb. 14th at 11am at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Randolph. Family and Friends are welcome to celebrate Walter's life on Wed., Feb. 13th from 6 - 8 pm at the Funeral Home. Memorial Donations are being accepted to Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to the . Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 11, 2019