Walter J. Siubis
Rockaway Twp - Walter J. Siubis passed away on April 13, 2019, at the age of 85. Born in Newark he lived in Belleville for 30 years before moving to Rockaway Twp., NJ in 1988.
Walter went to Central High School in Newark and had worked for the Star Ledger and the Newark Evening News. He was a financial planner and later also ran the family owned restaurant Rumsellers in Pequannock, NJ. He was an avid Boston Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins fan, but his main hobby was attending every single sporting event that his grandchildren were involved in.
He was predeceased by his parents Bertha and Walter Siubis, and his brothers Joseph, Frank and John Siubis.
Walter is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Mona (Angelone) Siubis of Rockaway Twp., and by his loving children Walter and his wife Susan Siubis of Kinnelon, Leanora Siubis of Rockaway Twp., and Monica and her husband Joe Naselli of Chester, NJ.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Matthew (& Ashley), Justin, Samantha (& Emile) and Marissa, as well as his great grandchildren Julien and Beckham, and his sisters Helen Anderson of Verona and Mildred Schoenig of Metuchen and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Avenue Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. Services will begin at 9AM at the funeral the funeral home on Wednesday and then going to St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church in Rockaway Twp., for a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Mass. Interment will follow at Rockaway Presbyterian Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 14, 2019