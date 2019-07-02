|
Walter "Mick" Unick Sr.
Blairstown - Walter "Mick" Unick Sr. passed away on June 30, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. He was 70 years of age.
Mick was born in Osceola Mills, PA and grew up in Wharton. He then lived in Rockaway and Blairstown for the past 10 years. He worked at Picatinny Arsenal, retiring in 2013. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, but most of all cherished the time he spent with his grandson.
He was predeceased by his brother Larry
He is survived by his son Walter "Mike" Jr. of Blairstown, grandson Vladys, brother Raymond and his wife Charlene of Rockaway, sister-in-law Marilyn of Sparta, ex wife Jayne Bender of Hopatcong, niece Jessica of RI and 3 nephews; Jarret of Sparta, Ethan of Sparta and Ryan of TX.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Friday July 5, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held 9:30am on Saturday at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.
Offer condolances at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 2, 2019