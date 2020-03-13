|
|
Warren E. Bryant
Wharton - Warren E. Bryant, age 98, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. Born in Hamburg, NJ in 1921, he was the son of the late Samuel T. Bryant and Irma Wells Bryant.
Predeceased by his wife, Elaine (nee Shupe) and his daughter, Stacey Bryant.
He was a WWII Navy Veteran and was stationed in the South Pacific Theater.
In his professional Career he served as President of the S.T. Bryant Furniture Store, Inc, formerly located in Mine Hill.
Warren was a distinguished member of the Dover Rotary Club where he served as president and received many service awards, including the distinguished Paul Harris Award and two District Governor Awards. In addition, he served as Captain of the Board of Fire Wardens and in 2009 received the honor of being named Member of the Year for the Wharton Fire Department. Other Wharton Fire Dept. awards included a trophy for being the oldest active fireman in parades. He was also a member of the Wharton American Legion Post 91.
Warren enjoyed painting in Watercolor, oils and acrylics. He was also an accomplished wood craftsman. Other hobbies included golfing, playing drums and the organ.
His greatest joy in life was being in the company of the fine members of the Wharton Fire Department. He will always be grateful for their kindness and great camaraderie.
Warren had a private graveside service and burial with Military Honors at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
Donations in Warren's memory to the Wharton Fire Dept., 10 Robert St., Wharton, NJ 07885 would be appreciated.
Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020