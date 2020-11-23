Warren E. Wilhide, Sr.
Warren E. Wilhide, Sr. passed away on November 19, 2020. He was 88 years old. Born on a farm in Westminster, MD during the Great Depression in 1931, to parents Calvin, Sr. and Virginia Wilhide, Warren and his family moved to Baltimore, MD, where he attended and graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School.
At 19 years old, Warren joined the United States Army with his best friend, Rollo, and they were stationed in Korea in 1951. During their tour, and sometimes in extreme winter conditions, Warren delivered supplies from the air base in Chunchon to the troops on the front lines. Upon Warren's honorable discharge, he returned to Baltimore to attend and graduate from Johns Hopkins University's School of Engineering. In order to supplement his income at college, Warren worked part-time jobs at a local TV station (ABC-WJZ) doing promotional work as King Kong, the Gray Ghost and Mr. X. He also read to "persons with disabilities" and enjoyed color photography as a hobby.
After receiving his graduation diploma from Dwight Eisenhower in 1958, Warren married the love of his life, Carol (Rollo's sister). They honeymooned in Saint Thomas, built a house in Maryland, started a family, and later moved to New Jersey. They were married for 50 years, and inseparable until Carol's passing from cancer in 2008. They enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, traveling the world, and spending quality time with family and friends in Maryland & New Jersey.
During Warren's professional career, he worked at various companies including Booz Allen & Hamilton, Quantum, Golightly, WR Grace, AT&T, and Western Electric before starting his own consulting business, Warren & Associates.
Warren traced his family roots back to Schwaigern, Germany and visited the local church in town to confirm his findings. He traveled on the Trans-Siberian Railroad across Russia & Mongolia to China. Johns Hopkins presented him with the prestigious "Heritage Award" where he was highly active in the Alumni Association and always looked forward to the annual Homecoming Reunions.Warren was a hard-working, generous man with much energy. Warren volunteered in Haiti (as the first relief group following the Earthquake), Morocco, and Kilimanjaro. He was active in the Korean War Veterans group, supported the "Korean Veterans Memorial Highway" (by maintaining the blue signs on Route 287 with American & Korean flags), and with his church, Hilltop Presbyterian, in Mendham.
One of Warren's favorite movies, was "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World." This was shown at his home on many New Year's Eve celebrations, that generated much laughter with family and friends to ring in the New Year with Auld Lang Syne - as all reflected on the old times and the good times to come.
Warren is predeceased by his loving wife, Carol Wilhide, and is survived by his son Warren E. Wilhide, Jr. of Basking Ridge, NJ, daughters Laura and Sue, brothers Calvin Wilhide, Jr. and Paul Wilhide of MD, sisters Joyce Marschall and Janet Mergl of FL, and nine beloved grandchildren.
The visitation will be held on Tuesday December 1st at 9:30am to 11am at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd, Mendham, NJ followed by the funeral service at Hilltop Presbyterian Church, 20 Hilltop Rd, Mendham, NJ at 11:30 am. Interment with a Military Honors Color Guard Service to follow at Hilltop Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be provided to Samaritan's Purse in Warren's memory https://sampur.se/393FdH2