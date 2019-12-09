Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Windt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren E. Windt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren E. Windt Obituary
Warren E. Windt

Flanders - Warren E. Windt of Flanders passed away Saturday December 7, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville.

He was 93.

Born in Brooklyn NY to the late Louis C., Sr. and the late Agnes T. (nee: McKenna) Windt, he lived in Flanders for the last 63 years.

Prior to his retirement, Warren was a building manager with Segal Management in Parsippany.

A parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church in Flanders, he was a member of the Flanders Fire Company #1 since 1956 and an ex-chief of the department. He started and coached the Flanders Little League Team and was a past member of the Knights of Columbus of St. Lawrence Church in Chester.

Beloved husband of the late Betty Rae (nee: Cope) Windt. Devoted father of Warren D. Windt and his wife Jane, Daniel P. Windt and his wife Susan, Jeffrey A. Windt and his wife Kathy, David M. Windt and his wife Debbie, Betty J. Forward and Mark R. Windt. Loving grandfather /great grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Louis Windt Jr., Katherine Cikovsky and Mary Keba. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and his faithful dog Rae.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Warren's Life Celebration on Thursday December 12 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road, Chester (908-879-3090).

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday December 13 at 10:00AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Flanders.

Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Flanders Fire Company #1, 27 Main Street, Flanders, NJ 07836.

For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -