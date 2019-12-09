|
Warren E. Windt
Flanders - Warren E. Windt of Flanders passed away Saturday December 7, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital, Denville.
He was 93.
Born in Brooklyn NY to the late Louis C., Sr. and the late Agnes T. (nee: McKenna) Windt, he lived in Flanders for the last 63 years.
Prior to his retirement, Warren was a building manager with Segal Management in Parsippany.
A parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church in Flanders, he was a member of the Flanders Fire Company #1 since 1956 and an ex-chief of the department. He started and coached the Flanders Little League Team and was a past member of the Knights of Columbus of St. Lawrence Church in Chester.
Beloved husband of the late Betty Rae (nee: Cope) Windt. Devoted father of Warren D. Windt and his wife Jane, Daniel P. Windt and his wife Susan, Jeffrey A. Windt and his wife Kathy, David M. Windt and his wife Debbie, Betty J. Forward and Mark R. Windt. Loving grandfather /great grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Louis Windt Jr., Katherine Cikovsky and Mary Keba. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and his faithful dog Rae.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Warren's Life Celebration on Thursday December 12 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Road, Chester (908-879-3090).
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday December 13 at 10:00AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Flanders.
Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Flanders Fire Company #1, 27 Main Street, Flanders, NJ 07836.
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019