Warren Fischer
Jefferson Twp. - Warren was born in Englewood, NJ on October 19, 1935 & passed April 18, 2020 from Corona Virus at JFK Medical Center, Edison, NJ.
Warren served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was president of his own company; New Jersey Safe for 41 years before retiring.
Warren was a long time member of the Somerville Elks Lodge #1068.
Warren and his wife, Lori moved to the Lake Shawnee section of Jefferson Twp., where he enjoyed the Lake and boating. He enjoyed taking all who visited on a tour of the lake, in his boat, with a glass of wine in hand. His home was his favorite place to be.
Surviving are his wife Lori, son Craig and wife Lisa of Milford, NJ; Daughter Allison Murray and Tim of Bay Head NJ; Son Scott and wife Sharon of Whitehouse Station, NJ & Kelli Cheek and husband Carlos of Durham, NC. Also Tom Zwickle and wife Liz of Saratoga Springs, NY & former wife Berna Fischer of Bridgewater. He also leaves Six Grandchildren, Lindsey, Trent, Lauren, Olivia, Derek and Tatyana. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020