Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
(973) 992-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
145 East Mount Pleasant Ave
Livingston, NJ 07039
Entombment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
East Hanover, NJ
- - Warren J. Leshner, 82, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at home. Warren was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Asbury Park, NJ. He was proud to have been a lifeguard at the Monte Carlo Swimming Pool. He later graduated from Rider University and joined the National Guard. Warren ran an accounting practice for over 50 years with Brooks, Bass, Devaney, Kulsar, and Leshner in Montclair and Leshner, Franchino, and Co. in Parsippany/ Morristown. Warren held many positions during his career including President of the Chamber of Commerce in Par-Troy, a member of the Parsippany Rotary, the Peapack-Gladstone Bank Advisory Board, and the Treasurer for Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen and the late Congressman Dean Gallo. Warren was a long-time member of Temple Beth Am in Parsippany. He was also a member of Rockaway River County Club since 1981.

Warren was predeceased by his parents, Alan and Sydelle Leshner, and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara. He is also survived by his children Deborah Wilson, Gregory Leshner, and Jacqueline Zeichner; his 4 grandchildren; siblings, Neil and Robin; special nephews Jason, Michael, Marc and Christopher and nieces Sasha and Madeline; sister-in-law Linda Franchino and her husband Michael, as well as many family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28 from 4-8 PM at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Livingston, NJ 07039. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home, with entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
