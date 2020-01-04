|
|
Warren R. Hubin
Warren R. Hubin, on January 1, 2020. Age 81. Born July 5, 1938, Warren was married to his high school sweetheart, Barbara "Bunny" Hubin (nee Litwin), for over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mildred Hubin as well as his nephews Anthony Veneziano ll and John Veneziano. He was an avid reader, loved traveling and prided himself on being a family man. He was a loving and devoted father to his children, Susan Hubin, Kenneth Hubin, Chris Ann Lewthwaite and daughter in law Diana Martinez. He also leaves behind his adored sister, Vilma Veneziano as well as five grandchildren, Shannon and Shane Lewthwaite, Amanda Price and husband Geoffrey, Tyler and Matthew Hubin and newly welcomed great granddaughter Cameron Avery Price. He is also survived by niece Leslie Veneziano, great nephews Anthony Veneziano Ill, John Veneziano Jr and great niece Stephanie Veneziano.
Warren was a former resident of Rockaway New Jersey, Toms River and currently resided in Barrington,New Jersey. He worked at Bell Laboratories for 39 years. Warren was president of the Rockaway Borough Board of Education, member of Rockaway Jaycees and part of the Lake Ridge fishing club. He gave back by volunteering with Meals on Wheels and answering phones for a crisis hotline. Warren was respected and loved by all who knew him whether it was for a moment or a lifetime. He will be missed tremendously by all.
There will be a Celebration of Life memorial service at 12:30 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 501 Green Street, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020