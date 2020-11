Wayne FarbanishDenville - Beloved Son, Brother & UncleWayne Stephen Farbanish passed peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was 48. Private services for his family will be held at his church, Saints Peter and Paul, 66 Beach St., Rockaway, NJ 07866. Interment to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Randolph. Donations in his memory may be made to the good work of the church. For complete obituary please go to www.normandean.com