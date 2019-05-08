|
Wayne W. Babyack
Hopatcong - Hopatcong: Wayne W. Babyack passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital/Denville. He was 69 years of age.
Wayne was born in Garfield and lived in Parsippany, Indian Lake of Denville and settled in the Hopatcong section of Roxbury Twp. in 1974.
Wayne was also a Vietnam Army Veteran serving with the 1st Cavalrey Armor Unit.
Mr. Babyack was a designer of air pollution controls at BELCO/DuPont retiring in 2017 after 35 years of service.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of Randolph, the NRA and the VFW Post 2347 of Netcong.
Survived by his wife Mary Ellen (nee Masterson) of 47 years. Son: Richard A. and his wife Nadine of Florida. Daughter: Samantha Babyack of Hopatcong. Three Grandchildren: Alex, Lucas & Gianna all of Florida. Also survived by many friends.
Visitation will be held 6-9pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 120 Dover Chester Rd, Randolph, NJ 07869. A funeral service will be held 10am on Friday at the Church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's memory to the church at PO BOX 630, Ironia, NJ 07845 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 8, 2019