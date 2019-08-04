|
|
Dr. Werner Winkler
Highlands Ranch - Dr. Werner Winkler, 89, died on July 25, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Dr. Winkler was born January 30, 1930 in Newark to Ernst Winkler and Lina Schwedes Winkler. He grew up in Irvington, New Jersey, where he served as first violinist and concert master for the Irvington High School Symphony Orchestra.
He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where he received a B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. At RPI, he also met his college sweetheart, Mary Diener. They were married in 1952 and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary surrounded by friends and family.
Dr. Winkler joined Esso Research & Engineering (now ExxonMobil) in Florham Park, New Jersey, and had a distinguished career as an expert in oil refinery technology. This took him to locations all over the world, including long-term assignments with his family in Italy, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Great Britain. When not overseas, the family lived in Chatham, New Jersey. He participated in many activities, including playing the violin and guitar, skiing, sailing and golf. He was a devoted family man, and spent his free time taking his family on camping and ski trips.
Dr. and Mrs. Winkler retired to Morristown, New Jersey and were active members of the Mendham Golf Club and on the board of directors of The Colonial Symphony during that time. In 2011, the Winklers moved to Wind Crest in Highlands Ranch to be close to family and to enjoy beautiful Colorado.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Diener Winkler; a son, Eric Winkler, and his wife Isabelle, of The Woodlands, Texas; a daughter, Kristin Snow, and her husband, Bruce Snow of Denver, Colorado; and five grandchildren: Alexandre and Monika Winkler, of Texas; Grace Modisett of Colorado; Henry Modisett of California; and Brendan Snow and his wife Puja of Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Werner Winkler, an avid animal lover, to the Dumb Friends League at www.ddfl.org in support of homeless pets.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019