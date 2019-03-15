Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main St
Netcong, NJ
Resources
Morristown - Wesley William Staples died on Monday, March 11, 2019 at home. He was 32. Born in Hackettstown, he lived in Long Valley for most of his life before moving to Morristown over one year ago.

Wesley was a plumber with Kelly Plumbing & Heating in Morristown.

He is survived by his father, Wesley M. of Long Valley; his mother, Lisa Staples of FL; and his brother, Brian Staples of Long Valley.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St, Netcong. Private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Market Street Mission (marketstreet.org).
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 15, 2019
