William A. Bisson Sr.
Mt. Arlington - William A. Bisson Sr. passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown. He was 64.
Bill was born in Dover and grew up in Rockaway Boro. He lived in Succasunna before Mt. Arlington 16 years ago.
Bill worked in the family business as a Sales Manager for most of his life at Bisson Motors in Rockaway. Most recently, he worked for Team Welsh Jeep Chrysler in Far Hills.
Bill was a hard working man who was loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his sons: William A. Jr., Travis R. and his wife, Lauren, Alexander and Brady; his sister, Betty Lou DeCroce; & his brothers: Richard ' Bobby' and his wife, Chris and Bruce and his wife, Cathy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Thursday, August 20th 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or visit www.partroyfuneralhome.com
. His Funeral Service will be at 10:30a.m. on Friday Morning, August 21st 2020 at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rockaway Presbyterian Church, Rockaway.