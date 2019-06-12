|
|
William A. Kelly
Morris Plains - William A. Kelly, 71, of Morris Plains, NJ, formerly of Morristown NJ, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019 at Morris View Healthcare Center, Morris Plains, NJ.
William was born on May 14, 1948 in Morristown, NJ to the late Clarence and Louise Kelly.
William was a graduate of Morristown High School Class of 1966. After graduation, he went on to find his career of over 25 years at the Morris County Courthouse, where he worked as a mail clerk. William enjoyed Bingo, trips to Atlantic City, music and collecting stamps in his spare time. He was a loyal New York Yankees fan.
William is survived by his three brothers, Dennis and his wife Marilyn, Kevin and his wife Anne Marie, Thomas, and his sister Melissa and her companion Dennis, and 5 cherished nieces and nephews, Samantha Fantuzzi and her husband Jason, Kevin, Alexander, Dominique and Robert.
Funeral services begin at 10AM at St. Margaret's of Scotland Roman Catholic Church, in Morristown on Friday June 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's name for brain cancer research at https://www.cancerresearch.org https://www.curebraincancer.org.au/donations
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Maguire-Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. To send an online condolence please visit www.scalamemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 12, 2019