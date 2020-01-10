|
William "Bill" C. Silcox
Tampa, FL - William "Bill" C. Silcox, 77, passed away on January 8, 2020 at home in Tampa, Florida. He was born in Morristown, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Roxbury before moving to Tampa, Florida 2 years ago. Bill graduated from Roxbury High School, class of 1960, where he lettered in 3 sports. He went on to play football at Moravian College and graduated in 1965. After graduation, he taught in the Roxbury school system before becoming a stockbroker in NYC, followed by becoming a real estate developer and appraiser. Bill served on the Roxbury Town Council and was mayor for 2 years. He also served on the township planning board. Bill was a member and vice president of the Roxbury Rotary Club, and he and his wife, Linda, served as members of the Morris County Republican Committee. Bill was active in various activities growing up, including being on Roxbury's first Little League team and serving as an altar boy at St. Therese RC Church, where his family were founding members. Bill enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Mendham Golf and Tennis Club, as well as being a member of the Indian Ladder Hunting Club. He is survived by his wife, Linda Seeger Silcox of 53 years, his 3 children; Frank Silcox of Tampa, Florida, Tracy Silcox of Denville, NJ, and Craig Silcox of NYC. He also leaves his brother, Robert (and Marsha Seeger Silcox) of Mt. Holly, NJ, as well as his special nieces and nephews, Carly, Rob, Eric, and Janet. He was predeceased by his mother, Ann Silcox, and father, William Silcox. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ. (973) 584-7264, on Tuesday, January 14, from
4-7 PM. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, 10 AM, at St. Therese RC Church, Succasunna, with the Interment to follow at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020