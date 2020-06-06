William Connolly
Devoted Husband, Proud Father and Grandfather
Billy died peacefully at home on May 31, 2020. He was 79. He was born on March 31, 1941 in Morristown, NJ and spent most of his life here except for a 2 year term in the US Army from 1961-1963. Billy was a graduate of Morristown High School and had a career at Dairy Pack in Morris Twp. as a production machine operator. He was an avid NY Giants fan.
Billy is predeceased by his daughter Rosemary (Justo). He is survived his loving wife of 58 years, Madeline (Petrock), and his son William Connolly Jr.. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Anthony Justo Jr. (Nicole Marie), and Noel Lynn Justo, and three great grandchildren as well as many friends he has made over the years. Billy is also survived by three siblings; Thomas M. Connolly, Edward Connoll and Maureen Ramsey (Connolly) and their spouses.
Arrangements through the Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com) 106 Maple Ave. Morristown, NJ 07960. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.