William D. Conklin
William D. Conklin

Boonton - William D. Conklin, 44, of Boonton, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born in Tucson, A.Z., Mr. Conklin lived in Lincoln Park, Boonton and Wayne N.J. before moving back to Boonton 7 years ago. He was a plant Manager at Tilcon in Mt. Hope, NJ. Beloved husband of Christina Conklin (nee Hinkley). Devoted son of William Conklin and Sharon Schubert. Dear brother of Melanie, Rhyannon, Erika, Gina and Bryan Conklin. Loving uncle of Desmond Mooney, Bryanna Todd, Seraphina Macadangdang, Dominick McCoy and Logan and Ava McDonald. Funeral Service on Sunday evening at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ at 6:30 PM. Visiting on Sunday from 3-6:30 PM. Cremation is private. www.kerimemorial.com




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
