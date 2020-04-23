|
William Darell Johnson
William Darell Johnson, born July 30, 1976 sunset April 18th, 2020. Often known as a gentle giant, teddy bear, and devoted father. He was born to William Douglas Johnson (deceased) and Islin Marjorie Johnson A lifelong Morristown resident, he attended Morris School District schools and was a 1994 graduate of Morristown High School where he earned a varsity letter in track and football. He also attended his beloved Penn State University.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020