Morristown - William Darell Johnson, born July 30, 1976 sunset April 18th, 2020. Often known as a gentle giant, teddy bear, and devoted father. He was born to William Douglas Johnson (deceased) and Islin Marjorie Johnson A lifelong Morristown resident, he attended Morris School District schools and was a 1994 graduate of Morristown High School where he earned a varsity letter in track and football. He also attended his beloved Penn State University. For further information and to offer condolences visit www.rowefuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
